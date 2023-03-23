SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The body of radio host Jeffrey “JV” Vandergrift was found in the San Francisco Bay by Pier 39 on Wednesday, according to the Chief Medical Examiner. He was 55.

The discovery marked a tragic end to a one-month-long search for the beloved longtime radio host. Vandergrift was reported missing to the San Francisco Police Department on February 23.

Police found his body just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and said there was no evidence of foul play. A coroner has not yet confirmed Vandergrift’s official cause of death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified Vandergrift’s family. Natasha Yi, his wife and “The JV Show” co-host, said on March 1 that personal information indicating “JV will not be coming back” had been found.

Yi wrote at the time, “I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart. My heart is utterly broken.” She thanked friends and radio listeners “for your love, support and prayers. I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it.”

Vandergrift hosted his radio show on the same day he vanished. He spoke candidly to WiLD 94.9 listeners about suffering from Lyme disease. “The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it’s doing to my brain, I could never describe to you,” JV said.

In a blog post titled “JV’s Journey,” he described “strange surges in my head,” brain fog, anxiety, and depression.

WiLD 94.9 hosts Graham and Selena have kept “The JV Show” on the air despite struggling with sadness and grief. During one episode when Vandergrift was still missing, Graham tearfully told listeners, “He’s been a part of so many people’s lives. So many people have said, ‘I never met JV personally, but I know him personally. I feel like I know him.’ That’s what makes this even more difficult.”

