(FOX40.COM) — The body of a woman found in Folsom Lake on August 19 was identified this week, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Using DNA analysis, investigators identified the body as Natalee Heilaman, 27, of San Francisco. Heilaman was listed as a missing person in January out of Nevada County.

Heilaman’s body was discovered near Rattlesnake Bar by a person who was recreating in the area. Deputies said there was no indication of foul play.