SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police officers recovered a man’s body from the San Francisco Bay early Friday.

Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department stated that officers received a report of a body in the water off Pier 15 around 7:51 a.m.

” Medics arrived on scene and declared the male deceased at the scene,” he stated. “The Medical Examiner was notified and is on scene conducting their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.