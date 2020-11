Person Stuck in Water at Sutro Baths

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are working to recover a body near Sutro Baths on Sunday.

The body was found stuck in water face down, fire officials tweeted around 9:00 a.m.

MULTI AGENCY INCIDENT — Body recovery UNK circumstances Sutro Baths AVOID AREA (Outer Richmond, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/bnPHxMnoFU — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 15, 2020



SFFD dispatched land crews along with fire boats, and they also called assistance from the coast guard.

There are high surf and rapid set waves.

No other details were immediately available.

We will continue to update this story.