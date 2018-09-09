Man's body washes ashore at Pacifica beach
PACIFICA (KRON)- - Authorities are investigating an unidentified body that washed ashore Sunday morning, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
According to police, around 7:27 a.m. officers were dispatched to the beach area below 800 Palmetto Avenue on a report of a body that washed ashore.
Responding officers pulled the body from the surf where the victim was pronounced dead.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office was notified and are taking over the investigation.
The victim's identity is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
