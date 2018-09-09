Bay Area

Man's body washes ashore at Pacifica beach

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 03:04 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 03:36 PM PDT

PACIFICA (KRON)- - Authorities are investigating an unidentified body that washed ashore Sunday morning, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

According to police, around 7:27 a.m. officers were dispatched to the beach area below 800 Palmetto Avenue on a report of a body that washed ashore. 

Responding officers pulled the body from the surf where the victim was pronounced dead.

 The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office was notified and are taking over the investigation.

The victim's identity is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

