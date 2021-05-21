Bodycam footage released in fatal police shooting at Hayward Motel 6

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — New details were released on Friday regarding the fatal police shooting of a man in the Motel 6 parking lot in Hayward back in March.

The Hayward Police Department released police officer body-worn camera footage, security camera video and other information related to the March 16 shooting.

Leading up to the incident, officers were investigating a string of violent robberies that mostly targeted elderly women returning to their cars after leaving a bank or ATM.

During the robberies, police say the suspect(s) physically assaulted and took the women’s purses as they got into their cars.

For many cases, the suspect(s) smashed the passenger side windows and took the women’s purses from inside their cars, police said.

On March 11, around 12 p.m., security cameras captured one of the robberies in a shopping center parking lot on Hesperian Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle, a blue Volvo, was caught on camera and drove to the back of the parking lot of the shopping center and parked in a stall.

A man got out of the Volvo, smashed the window of a maroon SUV, and robbed the victim inside the SUV, then got back into the Volvo and sped out of the parking lot.

On March 15, officers patrolled the same shopping center where the previous robberies occurred. Officers saw what appeared to be the same Volvo, which sped away when officers tried to contact the car.

The next day, officers saw the same blue Volvo in the Motel 6 parking lot of the 30000 block of Industrial Parkway.

As officers approached the car and parked in front of it to detain the three people inside, police say the driver accelerated and repeatedly rammed police cars.

That’s when officers opened fire at the suspect, who was later identified as 22-year-old Caleb Smith.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The other two passengers in the car, a man and a woman, were not injured and were detained.

Police say a firearm was recovered inside the Volvo.

Prior to this incident, there were at least 12 known robberies since December of 2020 in Hayward, and many more throughout the Bay Area.

Smith is believed to be involved in at least one of these robberies as the investigation continues.