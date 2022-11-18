WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some people.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Fairfield Police Department shot 43-year-old Robert Wilson on Aug. 22. On Friday, FPD released body camera video of the incident.

Police were called to the 100 block of Commerce Court at about 1:50 p.m. for the report of a man loitering. Officers responded and believed Wilson was going to set up a homeless camp, according to dispatch audio. Police described Wilson as uncooperative after he was contacted by officers.

The video shows officers asking Wilson not to get into his car, but he did anyway. A verbal argument ensued.

An officer then used a “stop device” on Wilson’s tire, police said. He drove forward and two tires were punctured by the devices. FPD said a “short, slow pursuit” followed, and Wilson got out of his car after pulling into a parking lot.

Wilson ran from the officers and pulled an object that resembles a firearm out of his pocket, video shows. The object was later determined to be a BB gun. Two officers chased after him.

“After being alerted by Officer Aldredge that Mr. Wilson had a gun, Officer Neal yelled for him to drop the weapon,” FPD said. “Officer Neal discharged his service weapon three times.”

While Wilson runs from the officers, the video shows Officer Neal yell, “Drop it! Drop it!” before firing three times. Wilson is shown falling to the ground. You can watch FPD’s whole video using the video player above.

Police said after the shooting that Wilson had non-life-threatening injuries. Officers recovered five BB guns from his person and another from his car.

The Solano County District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident, and FPD will conduct an administrative investigation.