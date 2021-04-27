Bodycam video shows moments leading to death of Mario Gonzalez while in Alameda police custody

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Alameda on Tuesday released body camera footage of a Bay Area man who died during an arrest while in Alameda police custody.

The family of 26-year-old Mario Arenales Gonzalez says one of the Alameda police officers had a knee on his neck for about five minutes.

Gonzalez died while in the custody of three responding officers on the morning of April 19, 2021.

Warning: Video contains graphic images/language; viewer discretion advised

A press release from the Alameda Police Department last week said he suffered a “medical emergency” during a “scuffle as officers attempted to place his hands behind his back.”

His autopsy results are still pending.

The Oakland man’s family privately watched the footage of the arrest and said it conflicts with what the police department said.

“The footage shows officers on top of Mario” while he was on the ground, his brother Gerardo Gonzalez said during a Tuesday press conference. “At no point was he violent or out of control.” He added that they want all the footage to be made public, not just the Body Worn Camera footage.

The three police officers, who have not been publicly identified, are on paid administrative leave, according to police.

Three separate investigations are ongoing into the death of Gonzalez.

The City of Alameda has hired an outside investigator, while a criminal investigation is conducted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and a third investigation is conducted by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

“The police killed my brother in the same manner they killed George Floyd,” Gerardo said.

Just one day after Gonzalez’s death, ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.

A 2020 press release from the Minneapolis Police Department also described Floyd’s murder as a medical issue and specified that no weapons were used.