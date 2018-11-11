Boil water notice for areas impacted by Camp Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARADISE (KRON) - As a result of the Camp Fire, authorities are advising residents and emergency responders in certain areas to boil water for drinking and cooking purposes.

Paradise Irrigation District, in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water, said the water from the District may not be safe to drink.

Customers who live in the following areas should boil the tap water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes: Paradise Pines, Magalia, Lime Saddle, Stirling Bluffs & Buzztail.

According to the Paradise Irrigation District:

This is a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness as much of our water delivery system has been dewatered, which can allow contaminates to enter the water system.

Customers will be notified when tests show that water is safe to drink.

