Bolinas offers to test all of its residents for coronavirus

BOLINAS, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Monday, April 20, anyone in the Marin community of Bolinas can get a coronavirus test for free.

Any Bolinas residents ages 4 and up in addition to West Marin first responders can get tested for free.

Two testing methods in the drive-thru site will be available – one is the mouth/throat swab to detect coronavirus and the second is a blood test to look for antibodies.

Testing is being conducted by UCSF staffers.

The site at Mesa Park is open now through April 23.

To be eligible, you must schedule an appointment.

