Bomb squad investigates after man found dead in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A bomb squad has closed off streets in Antioch to investigate whether there’s a threat to the community.

Live Oak High School has canceled classes for the day.

The investigation is taking place in the are of G Street, between W 18th and W 17th streets. W 16th Street to the end of F Street is also closed.

Antioch police found a man in his 50s dead and suffering severe trauma in the area around 7:30 a.m. Wires were discovered near his body, which is why the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad was called in, authorities said.

