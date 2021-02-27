Bomb squad investigates suspicious device found at bank in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A suspicious device was left behind at a San Jose bank after an attempted robbery Saturday morning, police said.

Police said about noon that a bomb squad was investigating the device at the Chase bank branch in the 1700 block of Saratoga Avenue, at the corner of Prospect Road in West San Jose.

A suspect was taken into custody after the attempted heist, police said about 10:30 a.m.

The bank was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.

Units are currently at the scene of an attempted bank robbery in 1700 block Saratoga Av. The suspect has been taken into custody at the scene. No injuries to report. More info when it’s avail. TOC 9:33am. pic.twitter.com/273rnoE7BI — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 27, 2021

