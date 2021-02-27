Bomb squad investigates suspicious device found at bank in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A suspicious device was left behind at a San Jose bank after an attempted robbery Saturday morning, police said.

Police said about noon that a bomb squad was investigating the device at the Chase bank branch in the 1700 block of Saratoga Avenue, at the corner of Prospect Road in West San Jose.

A suspect was taken into custody after the attempted heist, police said about 10:30 a.m.

The bank was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News