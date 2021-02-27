Bomb squad investigates suspicious device found at bank in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A suspicious device was left behind at a San Jose bank after an attempted robbery Saturday morning, police said.
Police said about noon that a bomb squad was investigating the device at the Chase bank branch in the 1700 block of Saratoga Avenue, at the corner of Prospect Road in West San Jose.
A suspect was taken into custody after the attempted heist, police said about 10:30 a.m.
The bank was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.