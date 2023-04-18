(KRON) — A couple of antique grenades set off a disturbance at a local police station on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

A person brought “a couple” of Vietnam War-era grenades and ammunition to the station for disposal, police said. The 200 block of Forest Avenue was blocked off for a period while police determined the safety of the grenades.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad arrived to examine the devices. The squad later confirmed that they were “training grenades, and there is no danger to public safety, police said. Evacuations in the area were canceled