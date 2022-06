SAN JOSE (KRON) – The bomb squad responded to a call of a suspicious device at a residence on Delmas Avenue, the San Jose Police Department told KRON4.

The device was rendered safe, Sgt. Christian Camarillo stated, but the investigation is ongoing.

“We are still trying to determine what type of device it is,” he stated.

No suspects have been arrested, Camarillo continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.