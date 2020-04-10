Oakland Safeway cleared after report of pipe bomb unfounded

OAKLAND (KRON) – A Safeway store in Oakland was cleared Friday morning after authorities investigated a report of a bomb found in a shopping cart.

According to authorities, a call came in around 7:18 a.m. reporting a possible bomb at the grocery store in the 5100 block of Broadway.

The store was evacuated and authorities responded to investigate.

Authorities later determined the report of a pipe bomb was unfounded; rather, it was an electrical conduit in a shopping cart that “looked very suspicious.”

Normal operations have resumed.

