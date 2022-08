PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a military shell and grenade found inside a Palo Alto residence, police announced Thursday in a tweet. As of 4:05 p.m., the 2300 block of South Court is closed.

The Palo Alto Police Department is waiting for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to arrive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.