Bomb threat at high school in Mountain View forces evacuations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Students were evacuated from St. Francis High School on Tuesday after a bomb threat, according to Mountain View police.

The threat was called in shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to police.

Police are continuing to search campus to ensure the area is safe.

PARENTS: Please do not come to the school to try and pick up your students.



The scene is secure and all students are safe at this time with our officers.



Earlier rumors of a potential active shooter are completely unfounded. pic.twitter.com/Lipb3USmut — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) October 5, 2021

Parents have been notified by the school on the location to pick up their children, according to police.

Police also say that earlier rumors of a potential active shooter on campus aren’t valid.

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.