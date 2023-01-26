PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in Palo Alto was evacuated after a bomb threat was received via phone Thursday, the Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) announced in a press release. Staff at Kehillah Jewish High School called police around 2:54 p.m. to report the bomb threat.

After officers were informed of the bomb threat, approximately 250 students and staff evacuated the school, the release said. An investigation revealed there was ultimately no bomb on campus.

Palo Alto police cordoned off the school and prevented access to and from the campus. With the help of a canine, officers search the campus and determined no bomb was present.

The suspect is a man who was not identified by police, according to the press release. He called the school’s administrative office and made the threat.

KRON On is streaming news live now

PAPD said there have been no similar phone-in bomb threats recently in the city. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 650-329-2413 or email anonymously at paloalto@tipnow.org or send a text or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Kehillah Jewish High School is located at 3900 Fabian Way.