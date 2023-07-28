(KRON) — Officers responding to a bomb threat at a business in Palo Alto did not locate any kind of explosive device, according to a tweet from the Palo Alto Police Department. The business is on the 400 block of Lytton Avenue

The business was evacuated along with several adjacent businesses. The threat came into the Palo Alto PD dispatch center at around 11:42 a.m., police said.

Neighboring businesses are being checked as a precaution. Officers are sweeping the area with the assistance of an explosive-detection canine.

People are being advised to expect traffic delays in the areas of Lytton, Cowper and Waverly streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.