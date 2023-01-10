The City of Palo Alto Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Palo Alto Police Department)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that was scrawled on a bathroom stall at the school, it announced in a press release. The threat was found by a student on Tuesday morning.

PAPD said that at 11:24 a.m. it received a call from Jane Lathrop Middle School, 480 East Meadow Drive, about a “suspicious circumstance.”

A student found writing on a stall in the girls’ bathroom indicating that the writer planned to bomb the school on Wednesday, according to police. The student immediately reported the threat to school staff, who then told police.

In response, officers will be on-site at the school on Wednesday to ensure safety. PAPD and school administration are working to identify the person who wrote the message.

Police are asking any student who might know more about the threat to immediately tell a trusted adult or police. Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 329-2413.