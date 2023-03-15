(KRON) — Someone called in a bomb threat against Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto Wednesday morning and police officers are combing the area looking for any possible explosives.

The threatening phone call was received by the shopping center’s managers at 10:15 a.m., police said.

“Officers and security personnel are currently sweeping the mall with the help of an explosives-detection canine. Out of an abundance of caution, please avoid the area while we investigate. Police are working in close collaboration with shopping center management personnel,” the Palo Alto Police Department wrote.

Most of the mall’s stores had not yet opened for the day, and no lockdowns nor evacuations were ordered by police.

This breaking news story will be updated.