PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg High School students were released early on Thursday after a bomb threat was reported on campus, the Pittsburg Police Department announced on Facebook. At around 10:20 a.m., police received a call from an anonymous male who said he placed explosives inside Pittsburg High School.

Students were then escorted from campus, and the school district coordinated an off-campus location for parents to pick up their kids.

Pittsburg police and Pittsburg Unified School District officials coordinated with the school’s staff and took this threat “very seriously,” according to the post. Police conducted an extensive search that deployed K9s and didn’t find any explosives.

The campus was blocked off for safety, and the public was asked to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Salamanca at 925-252-4017.

Pittsburg High School is located at 1750 Harbor St. near Highway 4.