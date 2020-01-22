All-clear given at San Jose courthouses following bomb threat

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Both the Downtown Superior Courthouse and the Old County Courthouse in San Jose were evacuated Wednesday as authorities investigated a bomb threat.

Authorities announced just after 11:15 a.m. that both courthouses were given the all-clear and there were no suspicious devices found.

All those who were evacuated have since been allowed to return.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff, officials were alerted of the bomb threat at 9:11 a.m.

Deputies and K9 units responded to conduct a sweep of both courthouses.

No other details were immediately available.

Latest Stories: