Bones found at San Francisco home are human

by: KRON4 Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The bones found at a Mission District home last week are in fact human, the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday. 

The bones were found last Thursday at a property in the 3000 block of 21st Street, according to police. 

It’s unclear whether the bones were found inside the home or in the yard. 

The medical examiner has yet to identify the remains or determine a cause of death. 

This story is developing. Stay with KRON4 News for updates. 

