OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A member of the Boogaloo extremist movement was sentenced to prison on Friday for murdering a federal courthouse guard in Oakland during a large protest against police brutality.

Former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant Steven Carrillo, 33, of Ben Lomond, was sentenced to serve 41 years in prison.

Carrillo pleaded guilty to murdering officer Dave Patrick Underwood in a drive-by shooting on May 29, 2020 at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.

As part of his guilty plea, Carrillo signed a confession that detailed how he carried out the killing.

Carrillo admitted that he aligned himself with an anti-government movement, the Boogaloos, and wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement officers.

In the days before the shooting, he posted messages on Facebook encouraging violence. On May 28, he posted, “Anyone down to boog?”

On May 29 he posted, “I just wanna perpetuate the hate and violence towards the governments attack dogs” and “(t)his is a great time to perpetuate the destruction of the government.”

Carrillo was an active member of the U.S. Air Force at the time at Travis Air Force Base.

He conspired with other Boogaloo members to channel anger from widespread George Floyd protests toward the Boogaloo’s anti-government ideology.

He wrote on Facebook, “It’s kicking off now and if it’s not kicking off in your hood then start it. Show them the targets. Go to the riots and support our own cause. Show them the real targets. Use their anger to fuel our fire. Think outside the box. We have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage.”

Officer Dave Patrick Underwood

Carrillo agreed to meet another Boogaloo member at the San Leandro BART station and arrived in a white Ford van. Carrillo had firearms and incendiary devices with him in the van.

The second “Boogaloo boy,” Robert Alvin Justus Jr., of Millbrae, drove the van to the federal courthouse building while Carrillo prepared to fire, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the duo took advantage of distractions caused by people marching through Oakland downtown protesting the death of George Floyd.

At 9:44 p.m., Carrillo opened the rear passenger-side sliding door and shot 19 rounds at Underwood and a second officer. The second officer was wounded and survived.

As part of Carrillo’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty.

At Carrillo’s plea hearing, Underwood’s sister, Angela Underwood Jacobs, told the killer, “Your soul must be dark and empty.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, Oakland Police Department and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Carrillo is still facing a second murder charge in Santa Cruz for allegedly gunning down a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputy on June 6, 2020.

Carrillo ambushed deputies in his Ben Lomond home’s driveway when they arrived to investigate his van, investigators said. Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was killed and several other law enforcement officers were wounded.

Ben Lomond residents found Carrillo hiding in the woods after he went on the run, disarmed him, and held him down on the ground until deputies hauled Carrillo away.

Cellphone videos shot by local residents recorded Carrillo screaming at the deputies.

“This is why I’m sick of these god d**n police. This is what I’m sick of,” he screams in the video.

This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office shows Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report