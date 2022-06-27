SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A member of the “Boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Monday to murdering Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

District Attorney Jeff Rosell said Steven Carrillo’s guilty plea will result in a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

Carrillo also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of four more law enforcement officers, as well as one civilian. Carrillo attacked several law enforcement officers who arrived at his Ben Lomond home to investigate the murder of a federal officer in Oakland.

Prosecutors wrote Monday, “The charges stemmed from the extreme violence that Carrillo committed in the small mountain town of Ben Lomond on June 6, 2020, which devastated our community. He admitted that he committed these acts of unthinkable violence to escape what he believed was apprehension by law enforcement for the murder of a federal officer, David Underwood, which he had committed the week prior in Oakland.”

“Carrillo further admitted in open court to being a member of the Grizzly Scouts, a militia group that espoused the Boogaloo ideology. The Boogaloo movement revolved around the desire for a violent overthrow of the government and starting a second civil war and resulted in violent attacks on law enforcement across the country. Carrillo will be held accountable for his heinous acts by spending the rest of his life in prison,” prosecutors wrote.

Rosell said, “Our hearts go out to all Santa Cruz County law enforcement officers affected by the horrific

events on June 6, 2020, in particular the Gutzwiller family. Although nothing can bring Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller

back, we hope that today can bring some measure of justice for everyone touched by this tragedy. The plea

today, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, will ensure that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison where he belongs.”

Carrillo will be sentenced on August 26.

This breaking news story will be updated.