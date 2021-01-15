Book review: Stories that teach children about U.S. democracy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Insurrection. Inauguration. ICU beds. There’s a lot of current events for adults to keep up with, let alone children. But children can learn a little more about the world too, with the right books.

Hector Salazar, the executive director of Reading Partners in the San Francisco Bay Area joined KRON4 to share some children’s books that help the young ones understand the United States democracy.

Grace for President by Kelly DiPucchio

Duck for President by Doreen Cronin

When You Grow Up To Vote by Eleanor Roosevelt

Lillian’s Right To Vote by Jonah Winter & Shane W. Evans