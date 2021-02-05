Boost in business: Walnut Creek restaurants prepare for busy weekend

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Outdoor dining has been back for about a week in the Bay Area and a city in the East Bay is starting to see more and more people out and about in its downtown area.

In Walnut Creek, businesses are preparing for a busy weekend, especially with Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner.

It’s mostly bars and restaurants that have TVs that are excited about Super Bowl but all outdoor dining spaces are happy to see their customers returning and they’re holding out hope that soon indoor eating can begin again.

With the help from some good weather restaurants and bars see the return of more customers to their outdoor dining spaces.

Places like 1515 in Walnut Creek have been getting busy.

“Every day is getting a little bit better. We’re picking up. Obviously, the weather is a huge help for us and all the other surrounding businesses. Everyone is kinda getting back into doing baby steps,” owner Tony Dudum said.

Tony Dudum is expecting a lot of customers this weekend–especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls, a lot of reservations and it will definitely be a packed house,” Dudum said.

Many other Walnut Creek restaurants like Massimo Ristorante have been seeing a nice boost to business but Sunday will not be a workday.

“I don’t think that I would expect a lot of business. First of all, there’s no TV and certainly, people want to watch the game,” owner Max Wolfe said.

In Los Angeles County, health orders have prohibited TVs from being allowed in outdoor dining areas.

Those orders have not been enacted here in the Bay Area.

Dudum expects to have chairs and tables safely spaced out, sanitizer available, and the Super Bowl on TV at his restaurant.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen COVID being released out of a television set but I do understand their situation but thankfully we’ve had these televisions here way before COVID,” Dudum said.

There has been a concern of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases because the Super Bowl attracts parties.

The CDC says watching the game at home with people you live with is the safest way to enjoy.