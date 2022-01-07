Booster shot eligibility expanded to those 12 to 15 years old in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 booster shot eligibility has been expanded to those ages 12 to 15 in Solano County, according to the county Department of Health and Social Services.

“With the surge of COVID-19 cases after the holiday season, we urge community members to get vaccinated and receive their booster shot, if eligible” said Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Public Health Officer. “Vaccination remains the most effective method for fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the spread of the Omicron and Delta variants in our community.”

Expanding the booster eligibility to youth about five months after completing the two doses was recommended by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup after the Emergency Use Authorization amendment from the FDA.

If parents are interested in getting their child vaccinated or boosted, shots can be accessed at the Solano County Fairgrounds located at 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo.

It will be open every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.until Jan. 29.

Walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, eligible residents can sign up at www.bit.ly/solanomassvax. Those in need of registration assistance should call (800) 672-0150.

For future vaccine clinic updates, visit the Solano County website.