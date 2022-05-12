SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are you a San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan who wants to visit Chicago? Lucky for you, you can visit The Windy City and watch two of your favorite Bay Area sports teams all in one weekend.

The Giants travel to Chicago’s Wrigley Field from Sept. 9-11 to play the Cubs. That Sunday on Sept. 11, the 49ers open their season against the Bears at Soldier Field.

However, you probably need to catch the Giants game on Friday or Saturday if you want to see both teams play that weekend.

First pitch between the Giants and Cubs on Sept. 11 is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. PT (1:20 p.m. CT). Kickoff for the 49ers-Bears game is at 10 a.m. PT (noon CT).

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, here is an idea of how much the flights are from SFO to the O’Hare Airport in Chicago. These are the cheapest listed one-way flight on Sept. 9 (Friday) — some are non-stop flights and some have at least one stop.

Southwest: $188

Delta: $178

American: $189

United: $191

Soldier Field is roughly 10 miles south of Wrigley Field. Both are right off the east side of Chicago near Lake Michigan.

The NFL released its full 2022 schedule for all teams at 5 p.m. Thursday. The 49ers schedule can be seen here. The Giants’ schedule could be seen here.