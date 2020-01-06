BottleRock 2020 lineup: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks headlining

NAPA (KRON) – The lineup for the 8th annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival coming up in May was announced on Monday.

Headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, and the Dave Matthews Band.

Other performers include Khalid, Anderson. Paak and The Free Nationals, Miley Cyrus, Zedd, the Avett Brothers, Janelle Monae, Of Monsters and Men, Jimmy Eat World, and more.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. PST.

The festival is slated for May 22 to May 24.

Latest Stories: