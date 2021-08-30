BottleRock brings COVID concerns to Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – The BottleRock Music Festival is this weekend in Napa Valley.

The three-day event brings in tens of thousands of people, raising concerns for some locals about COVID case rates.

The preparation and setup are already underway and it all starts here on Friday.

When they last held the event, in 2019, more than 120,000 people flooded this area over the three days. However, this year may be a little different.

BottleRock will rumble Napa Valley as performers take the stage starting Friday. With a three-day music festival and thousands of people coming to town, some have their concerns.

Upon entry, BottleRock is requiring all guests to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, taken within the last 72 hours of each day of the festival.

Local Shannon Anthony says the proof of vaccination still doesn’t ease her mind, especially with the highly contagious delta variant.

“I’ve kind of thought this whole time because I’m vaccinated, I’m okay and I’m not going to hurt kids or someone who can’t get vaccinated, I can’t give it to them but I can be carrying it and that’s frightening,” Anthony said.

Some infectious disease experts have concerns of their own.

However, Napa County’s Public Health Officer isn’t as worried.

In a statement to KRON4 on Monday, she says: “Bottle Rock is requiring proof of vaccination of all attendees and staff or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to attendance, indoor mask use is mandatory, and they are highly recommending outdoor mask use. These measures were successful at markedly decreasing transmission during the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, IL. Of more than 385,000 attendees, less than 0.05% had COVID.”

Despite these numbers, some have decided it’s not worth the risk

Bottlerock will also provide a pop-up testing site on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to provide quick results before the festival.

You’ll have to book an appointment by Wednesday but it will cost you.

Also if you plan on coming, don’t forget your mask as they are required in all indoor spaces here.