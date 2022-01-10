BottleRock festival announces 2022 lineup

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley is returning for 2022 and announced its lineup Monday.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

Major headliners include Metallica, P!ink, Twenty-One Pilots, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes and more.

Check out the full list on the festival website.

Over 60 artists will play during the three-day festival, set for May 27-29, 2022. They have three-day passes as well as one-day passes available.

BottleRock was another victim to COVID cancellations in 2020, but returned last year for a late-summer show. Visitors were required to show either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Festival organizers say they will “follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.”

At this time, the California Department of Health recommends vaccine verification or a negative test for outdoor mega events.

There are no restrictions on capacity or physical distancing requirements.