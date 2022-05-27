NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, BottleRock Napa Valley music festival has returned for three days this weekend. The gates opened up at 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

A lot of the folks who entered the gates were Metallica fans in a hurry to get their seats locked down as early as possible. Now, BottleRock features food and music, and of course, there are five stages with over 70 acts.

The headliners on Friday are Metallica, and then on Saturday is 21 Pilots and Black Crows. Other headliners include Kygo and Pitbull.

Mount Westmore, a group consisting of West Coast rappers, is also one of the headliners. It features Bay Area-based rappers E-40 and Too $hort.

On Sunday, the headliners are P!nk and Luke Combs. The last year’s BottleRock was held in September, and it has now returned to its normal dates.

People are just happy to be doing normal things.

“It’s really great to interact with other people and just kind of be unified by music,” said one festivalgoer.

“Of course, we did. We went to Coachella earlier this year so we’re just trying to hit as many concerts as possible,” said another festivalgoer.

A couple other things this year you do not have to show proof of vaccination to get into BottleRock. You also don’t have to wear a mask, although you certainly can if you want to, and it’s recommended for some of the indoor venues.

If you’re headed here to the concert, keep in mind that parking is extremely tight, and it’s highly recommended that you plan ahead.