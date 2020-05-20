BottleRock Napa Valley to kick off online concert series

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 may be postponed until October, but in the meantime, organizers want to keep you entertained with a new virtual concert series kicking off Memorial Day weekend.

It’s called (re)LIVE BottleRock, and it will offer an online mix of past BottleRock performances and new music, too.

The online series stats Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m. on YouTube Live, featuring performances by Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart, and Tash Sultana.

Each episode will air weekly on Fridays at 5 p.m.

The headliners announced for the BottleRock 2020 festival will be performing on the new dates in October.

Headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Zedd.

Passes purchased for the original June dates are valid for October.

