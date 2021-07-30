BottleRock requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – BottleRock organizers updated their safety guidelines on Friday and are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

When you arrive at the festival, documentation will be checked.

Organizers say that a photo of your vaccination card or negative results will work.

Guests will need to take a COVID test within 72 hours of arrival.

To protect the safety of our guests, artists, staff and vendors –– we have implemented Covid-19 requirements.



“We strongly encourage all guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To be fully vaccinated in time for BottleRock, you must receive your first dose of Pfizer no later than August 6th or your single dose of Johnson + Johnson no later than August 20th,” organizers wrote on Twitter.

Other safety guidelines in place include:

Touchless wristbands

Cashless transcations

350+ hand sanitizing stations

Masks are recommended but not required

The festival will be held on September 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo.

For more details on the health guidelines, visit the BottleRock Napa website.