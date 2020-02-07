Live Now
Boulders being used to prevent illegal RV parking in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – Huge boulders now line the side of a road in Fremont and are being used to prevent RVs from illegally parking there.

City officials say that over the past year, several city departments have received a number of complaints from residents and businesses about property damage, trash, and debris.

Big rig drivers and homeless RV dwellers are presumed to be responsible.

Crews also plan to install “No Parking Anytime” signs on Friday.

They will then check lighting levels to determine whether any other traffic safety measures are needed.

