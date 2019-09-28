Boulders put on San Francisco sidewalks to block homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For some time, residents who live along Clinton Park have had to deal with homeless people setting up tents across the street.

Earlier this month, two dozen boulders suddenly appeared along the sidewalk.

Residents say it has reduced the number of homeless people and tents in the area.

“I do feel safer, but at the same time there’s still homeless people,” Raphael said.

While many had thought the city brought in the boulders, it’s now believed some of those who live here paid for them.

But not everyone who lives in the neighborhood supports the idea.

“They’re acting in a way where they think that they shouldn’t be the ones to deal with looking at the problems our city has,” Danielle Baskin said.

Artist Danielle Baskin was so put off by this that this week, she announced on Craiglist that she was giving away free stone boulders, in hopes someone would come and cart them away.

She said boulders are not a solution.

“The answer is to fight for housing,” Baskin said. “And to provide as many public services as possible for the homeless people, not just hide it. Hiding problems doesn’t solve problems, it just displaces them to another block.”

Baskin tweeted that her posts were taken down from Craigslist, but she said if it started a discussion then it was well worth it.