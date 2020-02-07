Boulders used to deter homeless, truck drivers from dwelling on Fremont street

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Boulders are being set up to deter vehicles from illegally parking on Kato Road in Fremont.

Fremont city officials say this effort is related to improving traffic safety on this highly traveled road.

Over the past year, several city departments have received multiple complaints from residents and businesses about property damage, trash and debris.

Big rig truck drivers and homeless RV dwellers are presumed to be responsible

“They don’t want nobody here. The truckers have been here for a very long time. I think they just mind the homeless people,” said RV dweller Lynn Shipman.

Shipman has lived here in this RV for several months.

Thursday was the city imposed deadline for these vehicles to clear out.

However she says she just got word that the City of Fremont is giving them a two weeks extension.

“It’s a little extra time. I think we are going to go to Newark next. We started at San Jose, Milpitas, Fremont, Newark is the next city,” she said.

These RV’s happened to be right across the street from this Tesla building.

As you see their vehicles illegally park on this side of Kato Road as well.

Fremont city officials say the installation of no parking anytime signs and spacing of the boulders is scheduled to be complete no later than friday.

City crews will then check lighting levels to see if any other traffic safety measures are needed.

