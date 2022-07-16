LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died and two were injured after a shooting at a bowling alley in Livermore Saturday evening, police announced on Facebook. Police say a fight broke out at Granada Bowl, which led to a shooting inside the business.

One of the individuals involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired several rounds that hit three adult victims, according to police. The suspect ran away from the scene and is currently at large.

Police said the deceased victim is 28-year-old man, and the two other victims are were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. The identities of the victims were not released.

Granada Bowl, located at 1620 Railroad Ave, said in a Facebook post they will be closed for the rest of Saturday evening and Sunday, July 17 due to “an unexpected emergency.” The business added it will send an update Sunday afternoon.

Granada Bowl is located in between Granada High School and Livermore High School. The bowling alley is roughly one mile in between the high schools.

This is a developing story. KRON4 will update this article as we receive more details on the incident.