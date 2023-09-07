(KRON) — Westfield Valley Fair is getting a new attraction for visitors. On top of its plethora of shops and restaurants, the Santa Clara mall now has a bowling alley.

Bowlero opened its doors at Westfield Valley Fair on Thursday, the bowling alley said on its Instagram. The bowling alley — a family-friendly place with arcade games and food — is located next to the Macy’s Men’s Store and near the Winchester Parking Garage.

The bowling alley’s hours are from noon to midnight Monday-Thursday, according to Bowlero’s website. It is open from noon until 1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until midnight on Sunday.

Bowlero is not the only notable opening at the South Bay mall. Popular Korean barbecue chain Baekjeong opened last month and has drawn massive crowds that have led to hours-long wait times. Online reservations at Baekjeong have filled up fast, and tables on weekends are extremely limited.

In contrast to Westfield in San Francisco, the Valley Fair location appears to be gaining popularity over the mall on Market Street. The San Francisco mall has dealt with a number of store closures in recent months, most notably Nordstrom which closed in August. Valley Fair has two more establishments set to open soon: Pop Mart and Venchi.

As of Sept. 7, Westfield San Francisco Centre has 72 stores and establishments, and Valley Fair has a total of 220.