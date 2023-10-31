SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday has been found, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Lemichael Humphrey was last seen at about 7:50 a.m. Monday at an unspecified location near his home, police said. Police are considering him “at-risk” due to preexisting medical conditions.

He is 5-foot-4, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood and a purple Adidas logo, a light blue t-shirt, blue sweatpants and blue Vans shoes.

Lemichael Humphrey (SFPD)

According to police, Lemichael frequently rides Muni and BART in Downtown San Francisco and goes to the Metreon at 4th Street and Mission Street.

“Lemichael Humphrey has been located!” SFPD tweeted on Wednesday. “Thank you to those who assisted in spreading our alert.”