SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 13-year-old boy has been missing in San Francisco for three days, police said Monday. Knowledge Shepard is considered “at-risk” and the San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Shepard was last seen entering the Embarcadero BART station at 7 p.m. on September 15. “Shepard has a fascination with buses and trains, and usually rides Muni or BART,” SFPD wrote. He was reported missing that night.

Shepard is 5 feet 5 inches, 98 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes. He is considered “at-risk” because of a medical condition. When he disappeared, the boy was wearing a black Nike hoodie sweatshirt with the sleeves ripped off, gray khaki pants, and white shoes with blue and orange checkmarks.

Knowledge Shepard is missing. (Image courtesy SFPD)

Anyone who finds or sees Shepard is asked to call 911 to report his current location. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call SFPD at 415-575-4444.