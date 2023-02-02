LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — On Christmas, a 13-year-old boy from Livermore received an electric scooter as a gift. Just a few days later, that scooter was stolen.

On Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m., officers with the Livermore Police Department investigated the theft of a Hiboy electric scooter at Target on Las Positas Road, officials said.

Police said they identified the theft suspect as 30-year-old Zakkery Vance from Modesto, Calif. Vance was on parole for first-degree robbery at the time, officials said.

Last Thursday, Jan. 26, Vance admitted to stealing the scooter during a police interview and said he sold it to someone in Modesto, according to officials.

Officers then drove to Modesto and contacted the buyer who said they did not realize it was stolen, according to police.

Police were then able to return the scooter back to the boy.

Vance was arrested and faces grand theft charges in Alameda County.