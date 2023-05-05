SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death on Eddy Street in San Francisco Thursday evening, police said. No arrests have been made.

The shooting broke out at 7:19 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, a 15-year-old male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased,” the San Francisco Police Department wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.