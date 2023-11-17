(KRON) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he intentionally drove his car through a crowd of people, according to San Jose police.

Police said the boy’s car struck multiple people outside a restaurant on Alum Rock Avenue.

The incident began around 2 a.m. on September 23 when a “confrontation” broke out inside the restaurant, investigators said. One boy involved in the confrontation followed his victims outside, got into his car, and “intentionally ran them over,” according to the San Jose Police Department.

Surveillance cameras recorded a crowd of people spilling into the restaurant’s parking lot. Several people in the crowd began running through an alley. A car speeds up and strikes several of the runners, surveillance video shows. (Watch surveillance video in the video player above).

The boy then circled his car around and struck yet another victim. That victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

After several weeks of investigating, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the boy and took him into custody on November 8.

The boy’s name was not released by SJPD because he is a minor. He was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.