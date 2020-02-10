Boy, 4, killed in Richmond hit-and-run; driver arrested

RICHMOND (KRON) – A driver involved in a hit and run that killed a 4-year-old boy in Richmond has been arrested.

According to authorities, 4-year-old Hector was with h8is parents near Coalinga Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday, helping them unload groceries from a car parked on the street.

That’s when he was hit by a SUV that then fled the scene.

Hector was taken to a hospital where he later died, nearly seven hours after being airlifted out of his neighborhood.

Witnesses claim the driver was speeding when he collided with Hector – a common problem along this road.

The Richmond Police Department described the SUV involved in the crash as a 1999 to 2003 two-door metallic blue Ford Explorer with custom wheels and a white bumper sticker on the rear window or below the rear window.

The driver has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police.

