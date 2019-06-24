Boy, 7, shot in hand; father arrested

Live Now
A 7-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the hand Sunday morning. 

According to police, the shooting was reported around 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Embarcadero. 

Police haven’t released details on how the shooting happened, but the boy’s father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. 

The boy was last listed in stable condition.

