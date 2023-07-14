(KRON) — An eight-year-old boy was injured in a freeway shooting Friday evening, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. Two vehicles on the eastbound lanes of I-580 near Grand Avenue were shooting at each other around 6:23 p.m.

The boy, who was in a separate uninvolved vehicle, was struck by gunfire, according to CHP. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

As of 8 p.m., the eastbound lanes of I-580 are shut down. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Suspects are currently at large, and authorities have no descriptions to provide at this time. CHP said a preliminary investigation determined this appears to be a road rage shooting.

KRON4 reported a freeway shooting earlier on Friday in San Francisco. A woman was injured after a shooting around 1 p.m. in the southbound area of Highway 101 near the I-280 split and Alemany Boulevard exit.

This story will be updated.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Bay City News contributed to this report.