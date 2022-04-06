SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 13-year-old boy was allegedly racially profiled in San Francisco around a month ago.

“Never in a million years did I think something like this would happen to him as he was coming out of school,” Delores Coleman, the mother of the boy said.

Civil rights attorney John Burris has filed a claim against the city and county of San Francisco suggesting police racially profiled the 13-year-old by stopping and detaining him because of the color of his skin.

“Police certainly have a right if they have a reasonable suspect to stop him but they need to have facts and in this case the only fact that makes this a racially profiling case is an African American wearing dark clothing,” Burris said. “Well you can find that type of person anywhere on any street at any point in time.”

This is surveillance video of the 13 year old leaving school and attempting to get into a car before police grab him and detain him.

Burris say officers were looking for a suspect who was breaking into cars, however the description of the suspect didn’t match the 13 year old and he was detained anyway.

“For the police to grab the person and put the arms behind them is not minor it’s a violation of civil rights and it can scare a kid to the point that it will l have a devastating impact on him I call it a scar that goes across his brain,” Burris said.

Burris says these type of incidents can often lead to post traumatic stress disorder and the family is getting the child therapy and plan to transfer him to a school outside of San Francisco.

The city has 45 days to review the claim. If they reject it Burris will file a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking damages, retraining of police and change of police policy.

“This has to stop happening to our children it really does.”